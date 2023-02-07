These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors of all time and is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises. Icahn is one of the first activist shareholders and is credited for bringing this strategy into the mainstream for hedge funds. He was regarded as a corporate raider in the 1980s but later became popular as an activist investor. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Carl Icahn.

Top 10 Holdings Of Carl Icahn

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Icahn Enterprises to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Carl Icahn. We have only considered Icahn’s stock holdings (not warrants and ETFs) for our list of the top 10 holdings of Carl Icahn. Also, we have not considered companies that went private in Q4 2022, such as Twitter. Here are the top 10 holdings of Carl Icahn:

10. Bausch Health

Icahn owns over 34 million shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) at an estimated average price of $25.64. These shares have a market value of more than $239 million and account for 1.05% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn first took a position in Bausch Health shares in Q4 2020. Bausch Health shares are up by over 25% year to date and up over 6% in the last three months.

9. Cheniere Energy

Icahn owns over 2.11 million shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) at an estimated average price of $61.49. These shares have a market value of more than $350 million and account for 1.54% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn first took a position in Cheniere Energy shares in Q2 2015 and sold a significant amount of its shares in Q3 2022. Cheniere Energy shares are down by almost 2% year to date and down over 13% in the last three months.

8. Xerox Holdings

Icahn owns over 34 million shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:XRX) at an estimated average price of $27.16. These shares have a market value of more than $447 million and account for 1.96% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn first took a position in Xerox Holdings shares in Q4 2015. Xerox Holdings shares are up by over 16% year to date and up over 15% in the last three months.

7. Southwest Gas Holdings

Icahn owns over 6.10 million shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX). These shares have a market value of more than $454 million and account for 1.99% of Icahn’s portfolio. Southwest Gas Holdings shares are up by over 7% year to date but are down by almost 4% in the last three months.

6. Newell Brands

Icahn owns over 33 million shares of Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) at an estimated average price of $27. These shares have a market value of more than $459 million and account for 2.01% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn fia rst took a position in Newell Brands shares in Q1 2018. Newell Brands shares are up by over 23% year to date and up almost 23% in the last three months.

5. Herc Holdings

Icahn owns over 3.33 million shares of Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI). These shares have a market value of more than $509 million and account for 2.23% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn sold some shares of Herc Holdings in Q3 2022. Herc Holdings shares are up by over 21% year to date and up almost 26% in the last three months.

4. FirstEnergy

Icahn owns over 18 million shares of FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) at an estimated average price of $31.89. These shares have a market value of more than $701 million and account for 3.08% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn first took a position in FirstEnergy shares in Q1 2021. FirstEnergy shares are down by almost 7% year to date but are up by almost 5% in the last three months.

3. Crown Holdings

Icahn owns over 10 million shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). These shares have a market value of more than $721 million and account for 3.16% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn bought more shares of Crown Holdings in Q3 2022. Crown Holdings shares are up by almost 7% year to date and up almost 16% in the last three months.

2. CVR Energy

Icahn owns over 71 million shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) at an estimated average price of $28.17. These shares have a market value of more than $2 billion and account for 9.04% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn first took a position in CVR Energy shares in Q4 2011. CVR Energy shares are up by over 2% year to date but are down over 20% in the last three months.

1. Icahn Enterprises

Icahn owns over 299 million shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP). These shares have a market value of more than $15 billion and account for 66.62% of Icahn’s portfolio. Icahn added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Icahn Enterprises shares are up by almost 7% year to date but are down almost 1% in the last three months.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk