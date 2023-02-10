LocalBitcoins to Shut Down P2P Exchange

Finland-based P2P cryptocurrency exchange LocalBitcoins has announced that it will shut down.
The exchange stated market conditions as the reason for the decision.
The exchange stated that they “regretfully concluded that LocalBitcoins can no longer provide its Bitcoin trading service” in the announcement.
Users are advised to withdraw their crypto from the platform within 12 months but ideally earlier.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
