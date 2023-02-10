Barclays Initiates Coverage of Coupang With Overweight Recommendation

On February 9, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Coupang with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.39% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coupang is $24.25. The forecasts range from a low of $10.30 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 48.39% from its latest reported closing price of $16.34.

The projected annual revenue for Coupang is $24,289MM, an increase of 19.46%. The projected annual EPS is $0.17.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 461,156K shares representing 26.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 115,176K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,434K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 81,252K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,521K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 66,150K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,907K shares, representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 49,373K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupang. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPNG is 1.14%, an increase of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 1,412,527K shares. The put/call ratio of CPNG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Coupang Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

This article originally appeared on Fintel