Unusual Put Option Trade in Toast Worth $462.37K

On February 28, 2023 at 11:20:55 (ET) an unusually large $462.37K block of Put contracts in Toast Inc – (TOST) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 17 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in TOST options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.22% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc – is $24.96. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.22% from its latest reported closing price of $19.02.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc – is $3,672MM, an increase of 34.46%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.34%, a decrease of 30.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.92% to 327,714K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,767K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,927K shares, representing a decrease of 30.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 20,712K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,632K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 48.54% over the last quarter.

PRNHX – T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 19,719K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,272K shares, representing a decrease of 33.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 17.09% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 15,740K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,788K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,048K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares, representing an increase of 52.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 110.79% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

This article originally appeared on Fintel