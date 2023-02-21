Legion Partners Asset Management Now Owns 3.30% of Genesco

Fintel reports that Legion Partners Asset Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.42MM shares of Genesco Inc. (GCO). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 0.73MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.82% Downside

As of February 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genesco is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.82% from its latest reported closing price of $46.28.

The projected annual revenue for Genesco is $2,419MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual EPS is $5.68, a decrease of 22.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCO is 0.11%, a decrease of 19.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.91% to 13,268K shares. The put/call ratio of GCO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 956K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 671K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing an increase of 11.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 5.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 17.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 352K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 34.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 327K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Genesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites http://www.journeys.com, http://www.journeyskidz.com, http://www.journeys.ca, http://www.littleburgundyshoes.com, http://www.schuh.co.uk, http://www.johnstonmurphy.com, http://www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and http://www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi’s brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands.

This article originally appeared on Fintel