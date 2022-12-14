ARK Investment Doubles Roku Stake After Terrible Year for Tech

Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing it doubled its ownership to of 12,4 million Roku Inc (ROKU) shares, or 10.2% of the company.

In their filing dated Feb. 9, 2022, they reported 6,033,578 shares and 5.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 105.91% and an increase in total ownership of 5.07% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and select countries through licensing agreements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., USA

What are other large shareholders doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 7,403,422 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995,099 shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 7,069,333 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,664,840 shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & Co holds 3,407,609 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442,226 shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,380,995 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971,700 shares, representing an increase of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 0.91% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku Inc. This is a decrease of 118 owner(s) or 11.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Roku Inc is 0.2213%, a decrease of 21.6130%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 114,342,122 shares.

