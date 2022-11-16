Investing

Elevance Health Takes Large Position in GOCO / GoHealth

Fintel
November 16, 2022 3:03 am
Last Updated: November 16, 2022 12:24 pm

Fintel reports that Elevance Health (ELV) has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32,913,780 shares of GoHealth, Inc. Class A (GOCO). This represents 9.99% of the company.

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth’s mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. holds 40,682,961 shares representing 30.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 3,817,710 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745,650 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 54.29% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP holds 1,248,982 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management LP holds 1,079,424 shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 685,434 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849,923 shares, representing a decrease of 169.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOCO by 83.59% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoHealth, Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 37.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GoHealth, Inc. Class A is 0.0197%, a decrease of 35.5703%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.79% to 65,883,494 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing

Editors' Picks

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

Goldman Sachs Spots One Red-Hot Sector With 5 Likely 2023 Winners Paying Big...

Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Stocks Under $10 to Ride the Rally With Huge...

Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 'Strong Buy' Dividend Stocks Wall Street...