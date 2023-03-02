Unusual Put Option Trade in Netflix (NFLX) Worth $8,437.50K

On March 1, 2023 at 13:10:12 ET an unusually large $8,437.50K block of Put contracts in Netflix (NFLX) was sold, with a strike price of $380.00 / share, expiring in 16 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in NFLX options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $361.28. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of $322.13.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual EPS is $10.75, an increase of 6.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 196 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.61%, an increase of 12.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 427,108K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,542K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,343K shares, representing an increase of 17.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 39.23% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,930K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,359K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 19.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,264K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 42.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,245K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,405K shares, representing an increase of 13.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 42.55% over the last quarter.

AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,615K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,094K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

