These Are the Top 10 Holdings of David Kim

David Kim is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ghost Tree Capital. Before founding Ghost Tree Capital in 2013, Kim worked as the portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital (Nov 2006 – Dec 2012). Kim has also worked at Citadel Investment Group for about three years.

Ghost Tree Capital is a healthcare-oriented hedge fund and is presently among the top-performing hedge funds (on the basis of an annualized 3-year return). Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of David Kim.

Top 10 Holdings Of David Kim

We have used the latest available 13F filing (as of Dec. 31, 2023) of Ghost Tree Capital to come up with the top 10 holdings of David Kim. Here are the top 10 holdings of David Kim:

10. Mirati Therapeutics

Kim owns 200K shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX). These shares have a market value of more than $9.06 million and account for 3.87% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Mirati Therapeutics shares in Q4 2017 and added more shares of it in Q4 2022. Mirati Therapeutics shares are currently trading at above $42, and are down by almost 4% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to -46%.

9. Cogent Biosciences

Kim owns 800K shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT). These shares have a market value of more than $9.24 million and account for 3.95% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Cogent Biosciences shares in Q1 2021, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022. Cogent Biosciences shares are currently trading at above $13, and are up by almost 17% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 135%.

8. IVERIC bio

Kim owns 450K shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE). These shares have a market value of more than $9.63 million and account for 4.11% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in IVERIC bio shares in Q4 2019, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. IVERIC bio shares are currently trading at above $23.50, and are up by over 8% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 52%.

7. Seagen

Kim owns 85K shares of Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN). These shares have a market value of more than $10.90 million and account for 4.66% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Seagen shares in Q4 2020. Seagen shares are currently trading at above $180, and are up by over 41% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 35%.

6. CTI BioPharma

Kim owns over 1.85 million shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC). These shares have a market value of more than $11 million and account for 4.75% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in CTI BioPharma shares in Q4 2020, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. CTI BioPharma shares are currently trading at above $4.90, and are down by over 10% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 25%.

5. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Kim owns 350K shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX). These shares have a market value of more than $12.90 million and account for 5.52% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares in Q3 2022, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are currently trading at above $33.50, and are down by over 7% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 29%.

4. Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Kim owns 300K shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS). These shares have a market value of more than $15 million and account for 6.62% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares in Q4 2020, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are currently trading at above $62, and are up by almost 26% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 52%.

3. Ascendis Pharma

Kim owns 130K shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). These shares have a market value of more than $15.80 million and account for 6.78% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Ascendis Pharma shares in Q3 2017, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022. Ascendis Pharma shares are currently trading at above $114, and are down by almost 7% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 8%.

2. Axsome Therapeutics

Kim owns 235K shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM). These shares have a market value of more than $18 million and account for 7.74% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Axsome Therapeutics shares in Q1 2022, and sold a few shares of it in Q4 2022. Axsome Therapeutics shares are currently trading at above $66, and are down by over 15% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 126%.

1. Reata Pharmaceuticals

Kim owns 500K shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA). These shares have a market value of more than $18.90 million and account for 8.11% of Kim’s portfolio. Kim first took position in Reata Pharmaceuticals shares in Q3 2022, and sold a few shares of it in Q4 2022. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are currently trading at above $89, and are up by over 139% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 191%.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk