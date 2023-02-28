These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Eric Bannasch

Eric Bannasch is the founder, CEO, and Portfolio Manager of Cadian Capital Management. Prior to Cadian Capital, Bannasch worked at Richard Perry’s Perry Capital as a portfolio manager. Bannasch, who got his MBA from Stanford in 2003, uses a long-term value approach to invest in small and mid-cap companies.

Cadian Capital is presently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Eric Bannasch.

Top 10 Holdings Of Eric Bannasch

We have used the latest available 13F filing (as of Dec. 31, 2022) of Cadian Capital Management to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Eric Bannasch. Here are the top 10 holdings of Eric Bannasch:

10. Sprinklr

Bannasch owns over 7.81 million shares of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) at an estimated average price of $12.32. These shares have a market value of more than $63 million and account for 4.63% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Sprinklr shares in Q4 2021, and sold a few shares of it in Q4 2022. Sprinklr shares are up by almost 34% year-to-date, bringing their three-month return to almost 30%.

9. Pegasystems

Bannasch owns over 2.39 million shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) at an estimated average price of $35.87. These shares have a market value of more than $82 million and account for 5.95% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Pegasystems shares in Q2 2022, and added a few more shares of it in Q4 2022. Pegasystems shares are up by over 34% year to date, bringing their three-month return to almost 28%.

8. Uber Technologies

Bannasch owns over 3.46 million shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) at an estimated average price of $41.01. These shares have a market value of more than $85 million and account for 6.21% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Uber Technologies shares in Q1 2020, and sold a few shares of it in Q4 2022. Uber Technologies shares are up by over 35% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 20%.

7. New York Times

Bannasch owns over 2.92 million shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) at an estimated average price of $41.01. These shares have a market value of more than $94 million and account for 6.88% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in New York Times shares in Q2 2021, and added a few more shares of it in Q4 2022. New York Times shares are up by over 20% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 11%.

6. Coupa Software

Bannasch owns over 1.32 million shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) at an estimated average price of $79.53. These shares have a market value of more than $105 million and account for 7.63% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Coupa Software shares in Q3 2021, and sold a few shares of it in Q4 2022. Coupa Software shares are up by over 1% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 31%.

5. Alphabet (Class A)

Bannasch owns over 1.4 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $89.81. These shares have a market value of more than $124 million and account for 9.01% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Alphabet shares in Q1 2020, and added a few more shares of it in Q4 2022. Alphabet shares are up by over 1% year to date, bringing their three-month return to -7%.

4. Booking Holdings

Bannasch owns over 64K shares of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) at an estimated average price of $1928.41. These shares have a market value of more than $130 million and account for 9.49% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Booking Holdings shares in Q1 2021, and sold a few shares of it in Q4 2022. Booking Holdings shares are up by almost 22% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 24%.

3. HubSpot

Bannasch owns over 454K shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) at an estimated average price of $304.35. These shares have a market value of more than $131 million and account for 9.53% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in HubSpot shares in Q2 2022, and added a few more shares of it in Q4 2022. HubSpot shares are up by almost 34% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 34%.

2. Braze

Bannasch owns over 5.17 million shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) at an estimated average price of $38.31. These shares have a market value of more than $141 million and account for 10.24% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Braze shares in Q1 2022, and added a few more shares of it in Q4 2022. Braze shares are up by almost 16% year to date, bringing their three-month return to over 28%.

1. Palo Alto Networks

Bannasch owns over 1.08 million shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)

at an estimated average price of $391.62. These shares have a market value of more than $151 million and account for 10.98% of Bannasch’s portfolio.

Bannasch first took a position in Palo Alto Networks shares in Q2 2020, and sold a few shares of it in Q4 2022. Palo Alto Networks shares are up by almost 34% year to date, bringing their three-month return to almost 9%.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk