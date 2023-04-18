These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Avoro Capital Advisors

Avoro Capital Advisors (formerly known as venBio Select Advisor) is a global life sciences investment firm that focuses on emerging biotechnology companies. Established in 2010 and headquartered in New York City, Avoro Capital Advisors is presently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return.

The investment objective of this hedge fund firm is to make attractive returns by making long-term investments in early-stage healthcare companies, especially those operating in the biotechnology subsector. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Avoro Capital Advisors.

Top 10 Holdings Of Avoro Capital Advisors

We have used the latest available 13F filing (as of Dec. 31, 2022) of Avoro Capital Advisors to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Avoro Capital Advisors. Here are the top 10 holdings of Avoro Capital Advisors:

10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 1.1 million shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) at an estimated average price of $154.39. These shares have a market value of more than $262 million and account for 3.92% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares in Q2 2021.

As of this writing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $208, with a 52-week range of $117.58 to $242.97, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $25.3 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are down by over 14% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 30%.

9. Amicus Therapeutics

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., it is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines for people living with metabolic diseases.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 26 million shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) at an estimated average price of $10.72. These shares have a market value of more than $327 million and account for 4.89% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in Amicus Therapeutics shares in Q4 2014.

As of this writing, Amicus Therapeutics shares are trading at above $11.30, with a 52-week range of $5.91 to $13.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.2 billion. Amicus Therapeutics shares are down by almost 7% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 44%.

8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., this company develops and sells therapies for patients sufferings from serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 3.55 million shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) at an estimated average price of $83.75. These shares have a market value of more than $367 million and account for 5.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares in Q1 2016.

As of this writing, BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are trading at above $99, with a 52-week range of $70.73 to $117.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $18.4 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are down by almost 4% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 22%.

7. Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark, it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops drug candidates. The company focuses on its TransCon technologies to develop drugs predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns 3.1 million shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) at an estimated average price of $72.60. These shares have a market value of more than $378 million and account for 5.66% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in Ascendis Pharma shares in Q3 2016, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Ascendis Pharma shares are trading at above $81.80, with a 52-week range of $61.58 to $134.53, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.5 billion. Ascendis Pharma shares are down by almost 34% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over -24%.

6. Sarepta Therapeutics

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that deals in the development of therapeutics for treating rare diseases.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 3.17 million shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) at an estimated average price of $99. These shares have a market value of more than $411 million and account for 6.15% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in Sarepta Therapeutics shares in Q2 2018.

As of this writing, Sarepta Therapeutics shares are trading at above $122.60, with a 52-week range of $61.28 to $159.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.7 billion. Sarepta Therapeutics shares are down by over 5% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 53%.

5. argenx SE

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands, it is a global immunology company that aims to improve the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 1.26 million shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) at an estimated average price of $121.55. These shares have a market value of more than $479 million and account for 7.16% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in argenx SE shares in Q2 2017.

As of this writing, argenx SE shares are trading at above $388.20, with a 52-week range of $267.35 to $407.93, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $21.2 billion. argenx SE shares are up by over 1% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 21%.

4. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., this company develops and sells therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 1.6 million shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) at an estimated average price of $131.61. These shares have a market value of more than $481 million and account for 7.20% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares in Q2 2018, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $239.70, with a 52-week range of $57.15 to $315.45, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.3 billion. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are down by over 17% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 213%.

3. Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells novel therapeutic compounds to treat patients with high unmet needs.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 10.62 million shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) at an estimated average price of $49.23. These shares have a market value of more than $549 million and account for 8.21% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares in Q1 2021, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $80.90, with a 52-week range of $33.32 to $81.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9.2 billion. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are up by almost 57% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 57%.

2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, it is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells pharmaceutical products, and operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns 7 million shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) at an estimated average price of $59.77. These shares have a market value of more than $796 million and account for 11.9% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC shares in Q3 2017, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Horizon Therapeutics PLC shares are trading at above $115.10, with a 52-week range of $57.84 to $117.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $25.4 billion. Horizon Therapeutics PLC shares are down by almost 2% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -3%.

1. United Therapeutics

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., it is a biotechnology company that develops and sells products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases, including pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Avoro Capital Advisors owns over 2.86 million shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) at an estimated average price of $126.99. These shares have a market value of more than $796 million and account for 11.91% of Avoro Capital Advisors’ portfolio. Avoro Capital Advisors first took a position in United Therapeutics shares in Q4 2020, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, United Therapeutics shares are trading at above $231.70, with a 52-week range of $173.22 to $283.09, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.5 billion. United Therapeutics shares are down by almost 18% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 21%.

Apart from these top 10 holdings of Avoro Capital Advisors, other holdings of the company include Mirati Therapeutics, Seagen, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Krystal Biotech, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics and more.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk