Thailand to Offer Tax Breaks for Firms That Issue Security Tokens

Thailand’s government said it would waive corporate income tax and value-added tax for companies that issue digital tokens.

Along with traditional methods like debentures, companies can take advantage of alternative sources of raising capital in the country.

According to the government, Thailand can be home to $3.71B worth of security token offerings over the next two years.

Last year, the Thailand government relaxed its crypto tax rules to promote growth in the sector. The country’s SEC oversees cryptocurrency regulation in the country.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist