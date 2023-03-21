Casdin Capital Now Owns 6% of Absci

Fintel reports that Casdin Capital has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.53MM shares of Absci Corporation (ABSI). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 6.47MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 669.81% Upside

As of March 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Absci is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 669.81% from its latest reported closing price of $1.59.

The projected annual revenue for Absci is $18MM, an increase of 219.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.02%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 42,729K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 8,031K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX – Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,139K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 26.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGKFX – Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,335K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 26.79% over the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,211K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 36.54% over the last quarter.

This article originally appeared on Fintel