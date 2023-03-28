Royal London Asset Management Now Owns 5.02% of Thor Industries

Fintel reports that Royal London Asset Management has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO). This represents 5.020283% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 2.66MM shares and 4.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.05% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thor Industries is $84.46. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of $76.01.

The projected annual revenue for Thor Industries is $11,922MM, a decrease of 14.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.24%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 66,589K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,121K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,286K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,861K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,526K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 2.99% over the last quarter.

SMCWX – SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,156K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,045K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 32.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 49.06% over the last quarter.

Thor Industries Background Information

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

