Coliseum Capital Management Now Owns 65.1% of Lazydays

Fintel reports that Coliseum Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.53MM shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY). This represents 65.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 7, 2023 they reported 10.01MM shares and 61.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.20% and an increase in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.07% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazydays Holdings is $16.83. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.07% from its latest reported closing price of $11.93.

The projected annual revenue for Lazydays Holdings is $1,298MM, a decrease of 2.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZY is 0.36%, an increase of 17.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 10,585K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZY is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 732K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 656K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing a decrease of 19.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 533K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 492K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 454K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 36.53% over the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings Background Information

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

