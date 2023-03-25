Voce Capital Management Now Owns 4.5% of Argo Group International

Fintel reports that Voce Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.58MM shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 22, 2023 they reported 2.15MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.88% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Argo Group International Holdings is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.88% from its latest reported closing price of $28.90.

The projected annual revenue for Argo Group International Holdings is $1,668MM, a decrease of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Group International Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGO is 0.25%, an increase of 22.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 38,730K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,910K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,892K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 32.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 75.97% over the last quarter.

Enstar Group holds 1,700K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,275K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,242K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGO by 49.34% over the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance. The Company offers excess and surplus lines, select markets, and international specialty insurance.

