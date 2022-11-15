B. Riley Cuts Position in Lazydays Holdings (LAZY)

Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial, Inc. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 284,980 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY). This represents 2.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 1,979,114 shares and 18.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 85.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 15.40% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC holds 1,171,782 shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC holds 785,667 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 731,627 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 483,911 shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 448,320 shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 35.88% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 11.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Lazydays Holdings Inc is 0.2062%, an increase of 0.2391%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.74% to 10,178,727 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel