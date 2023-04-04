Unusual Put Option Trade in Roku Worth $411.36K

On April 3, 2023 at 12:04:27 ET an unusually large $411.36K block of Put contracts in Roku (ROKU) was bought, with a strike price of $65.00 / share, expiring in 74 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.28 percentile of all recent large trades made in ROKU options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.17% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku is $69.88. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 6.17% from its latest reported closing price of $65.82.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is $3,324MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.22%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 114,927K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,115K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,918K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 8.80% over the last quarter.

ARKK – ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,188K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,847K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,403K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,512K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,069K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 14.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,692K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 31.83% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

