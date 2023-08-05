Citigroup Downgrades Roku Inc - (ROKU)

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Roku Inc – (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.64% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku Inc – is 78.80. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.64% from its latest reported closing price of 91.25.

The projected annual revenue for Roku Inc – is 3,324MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.21%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 112,421K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,958K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,483K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.33% over the last quarter.

ARKK – ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,228K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,188K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,359K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,239K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 22.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,793K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 53.44% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif.

