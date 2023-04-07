Deutsche Bank Now Owns 28.01% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Fintel reports that Deutsche Bank Ag\ has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ). This represents 28.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 13, 2022 they reported 0.00MM shares and 75.63% of the company, a decrease in shares of 62.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 47.62% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 22.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.97% to 12,948K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 297K shares . No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 17K shares .

Ameritas Advisory Services holds 25K shares .

XMPT – VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF holds 385K shares . In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMZ by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 260K shares . In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $10.91 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 5.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.47%, the lowest has been 4.73%, and the highest has been 7.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Its secondary investment objective is to seek attractive total return consistent with its primary objective.

This article originally appeared on Fintel