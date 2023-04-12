Guggenheim Maintains Walt Disney (DIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $128.48. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.45% from its latest reported closing price of $100.81.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is $91,544MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

FBALX – Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 784K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 38.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 35.77% over the last quarter.

First Affirmative Financial Network holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 18.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

HNDRX – Horizon Defined Risk Fund Investor Class holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Titan Global Capital Management Usa holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 9.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.41%, a decrease of 36.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 1,265,483K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

