Unusual Call Option Trade in Walt Disney Worth $1,660K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:36:54 ET an unusually large $1,660.00K block of Call contracts in Walt Disney Co (DIS) was bought, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 172 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 13.48 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 69.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in DIS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney Co. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.50%, a decrease of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 1,264,888K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney Co is $128.05. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from its latest reported closing price of $102.50.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney Co is $91,544MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrow Financial holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 99.96% over the last quarter.

SlateStone Wealth holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,277K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 60.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 147.84% over the last quarter.

QBA2Q – Balanced Portfolio Initial Class holds 121K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 21.17% over the last quarter.

CRQSX – CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS EQUITY INDEX FUND Institutional Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

