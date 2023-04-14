'FinTwit' Is Here: Twitter's 350M+ Users Can Now Trade Stocks and Crypto

Twitter is reportedly rolling out a new feature Thursday that would enable more than 350 million users to trade stocks and crypto directly through a partnership with investing platform eToro.
eToro offers up to 80 cryptocurrencies, though some restrictions may apply based on user jurisdiction.
The move aligns with Elon Musk’s idea of turning the social media app into one “super app” after taking the company private in a $44 billion deal last year.
For some time, it has been possible to view live market data on Twitter via TradingView. The “cashtags” functionality is expected to grow and become more comprehensive.
Earlier this week, Musk changed the corporate name of Twitter to “X Corp”. Founded in 1999, “X” was Musk’s startup in the payments space, which eventually became what is today known as PayPal.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
