Unusual Call Option Trade in Cameco Worth $465.12K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:51:35 ET an unusually large $465.12K block of Call contracts in Cameco (CCJ) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.86 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.26th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCJ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.49%, a decrease of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.94% to 310,460K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $35.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.63 to a high of $38.99. The average price target represents an increase of 35.59% from its latest reported closing price of $26.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is $2,131MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBCA – JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 1,410K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Trexquant Investment holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 101.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Permanens Capital holds 110K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – EQ holds 69K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Global Retirement Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cameco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company’s tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company’s nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today’s clean-air crisis.

See all Cameco regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel