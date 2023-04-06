Unusual Put Option Trade in GameStop Worth $349.65K

On April 5, 2023 at 10:03:36 ET an unusually large $349.65K block of Put contracts in GameStop (GME) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 1 days (on April 6, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.51 percentile of all recent large trades made in GME options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.53% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for GameStop is $13.52. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.53% from its latest reported closing price of $22.35.

The projected annual revenue for GameStop is $6,126MM, an increase of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in GameStop. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GME is 0.12%, a decrease of 20.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.62% to 91,450K shares. The put/call ratio of GME is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,873K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 31.10% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,806K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,386K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 32.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,671K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares, representing an increase of 50.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 38.06% over the last quarter.

VISVX – Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,673K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing an increase of 51.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GME by 34.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,496K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Gamestop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GameStop Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

This article originally appeared on Fintel