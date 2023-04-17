Unusual Put Option Trade in Snowflake Worth $3,060.02K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:03:04 ET an unusually large $3,060.02K block of Put contracts in Snowflake (SNOW) was sold, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 98 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.96 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.52th percentile of all recent large trades made in SNOW options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.70%, a decrease of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 240,451K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snowflake is $184.28. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.34% from its latest reported closing price of $141.38.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake is $3,066MM, an increase of 48.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. holds 102K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Means Investment holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 19.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 99.93% over the last quarter.

XNTK – SPDR(R) NYSE Technology ETF holds 76K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 37.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 28.66% over the last quarter.

WCLD – WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund N holds 62K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 30.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Snowflake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing-based data warehousing company based in San Mateo, California. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The company’s name was chosen as a tribute to the founders’ love of winter sports.

