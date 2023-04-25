Unusual Call Option Trade in Advent Technologies Worth $4.99K

On April 24, 2023 at 11:39:58 ET an unusually large $4.99K block of Call contracts in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc – (ADN) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 18.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADN is 0.16%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.05% to 18,624K shares. The put/call ratio of ADN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 432.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc – is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 432.92% from its latest reported closing price of $0.77.

The projected annual revenue for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc – is $53MM, an increase of 574.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Trust Advisors holds 324K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 47.43% over the last quarter.

QCLN – First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund holds 320K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 24.34% over the last quarter.

VITNX – Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX – Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advent Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators.

