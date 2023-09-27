Gordon Haskett Upgrades Opendoor Technologies

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Gordon Haskett upgraded their outlook for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is 3.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 41.38% from its latest reported closing price of 2.43.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is 13,191MM, an increase of 16.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.19%, an increase of 126.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.86% to 419,497K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 32,735K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,537K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 105.51% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 21,176K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,553K shares, representing a decrease of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 53.39% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,082K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 17,785K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,672K shares, representing an increase of 34.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 277.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,337K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 110.68% over the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

