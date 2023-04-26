Unusual Put Option Trade in Bloom Energy Worth $286.75K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:38:16 ET an unusually large $286.75K block of Put contracts in Bloom Energy Corp – (BE) was bought, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 269 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy Corp -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.50%, an increase of 48.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 164,508K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.54% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy Corp – is $29.96. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.54% from its latest reported closing price of $17.88.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy Corp – is $1,529MM, an increase of 27.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMAPX – Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alliancebernstein holds 229K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 15.30% over the last quarter.

TISBX – TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 243K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 30.96% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 113K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 150K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 68.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 166.24% over the last quarter.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

