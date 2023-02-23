Unusual Call Option Trade in Ring Energy Worth $26.91K

On February 22, 2023 at 10:31:39 (ET) an unusually large $26.91K block of Call contracts in Ring Energy (REI) was sold, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 23 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in REI options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.71% Upside

As of February 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ring Energy is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 169.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.08.

The projected annual revenue for Ring Energy is $447MM, an increase of 53.00%. The projected annual EPS is $0.98, a decrease of 30.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ring Energy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REI is 0.05%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 94,946K shares. The put/call ratio of REI is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 49,657K shares representing 28.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,657K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REI by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,267K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing an increase of 45.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI by 53.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,558K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares, representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,157K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REI by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,045K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REI by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Ring Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

