Unusual Put Option Trade in Roblox Worth $330K

On April 25, 2023 at 10:33:33 ET an unusually large $330.00K block of Put contracts in Roblox Corporation – (RBLX) was bought, with a strike price of $38.00 / share, expiring in 38 day(s) (on June 2, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.13th percentile of all recent large trades made in RBLX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox Corporation -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.43%, a decrease of 35.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 446,691K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox Corporation – is $43.19. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from its latest reported closing price of $39.06.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox Corporation – is $3,306MM, an increase of 48.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRGTX – T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund holds 2,848K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,855K shares, representing a decrease of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 28.36% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 11,365K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYLIX – Leisure Fund Investor Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 68.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 53.05% over the last quarter.

TMAAX – Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

