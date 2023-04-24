Unusual Call Option Trade in Citizens Financial Worth $152.47K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:39:37 ET an unusually large $152.47K block of Call contracts in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 56 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.41th percentile of all recent large trades made in CFG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG is 0.33%, an increase of 17.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 532,670K shares. The put/call ratio of CFG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is $43.59. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.01% from its latest reported closing price of $29.06.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is $9,170MM, an increase of 16.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connable Office holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 20.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 98,065.61% over the last quarter.

REAYX – Equity Income Fund Class Y holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Glassman Wealth Services holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 2.73% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 27.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 72.83% over the last quarter.

MIEAX – MM S&P 500 Index Fund Class R4 holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Citizens Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

