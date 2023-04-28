FBI Raids $4M Washington Home of Former FTX Executive

According to a report from Thursday, April 27th, the FBI raided the house of former FTX executive Ryan Salame. The raid reportedly occurred around 7 AM EST and took place in Potomac, MD, just outside Washington D.C. The raid was reportedly related to the ongoing investigation into Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations.

Around 7 AM on Thursday, the FBI reportedly raided a house worth $4 million that belongs to FTX Digital Markets’ former co-CEO Ryan Salame. The raid was allegedly primarily connected to Salame’s role in the political donations made by Sam Bankman-Fried both through official channels and using the so-called “straw donors”.

According to reports from last December, Salame played a pivotal role in the downfall of FTX as he informed Bahaman regulators of wrongdoings within the company just days before the bankruptcy filing. He was also one of the senior executives to have received a substantial amount of money—$87 million according to court filings—through obfuscated channels from Alameda Research.

The most recent superseding indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried reveald an increased interest in the former CEO’s substantial political donations. The same filing brings the number of charges against SBF up to twelve and also alleges he bribed certain Chinese officials to release Alameda’s frozen funds. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to the indictment, just as he has done in his previous court appearances.

SBF Increasingly Isolated as Bail Terms Become Stricter

While the first month following the collapse of FTX proved relatively quiet for the company’s former executives, December brought numerous dramatic developments. In the first half of the month, Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas, and, after a brief stay in a local prison, voluntarily extradited to the US.

Also in December, SBF’s defense became increasingly compromised as multiple senior FTX executives decided to plead guilty to the charges against them and elected to cooperate with the authorities. At the time, the information potentially offered by Gary Wang was seen as particularly dangerous for Bankman-Fried. By the start of 2023, FTX’s former CEO was released to home detention.

This year also brought numerous developments for the case. Apart from the superseding indictments against Bankman-Fried himself, US prosecutors went after the exchange’s former chief engineer Nishad Singh who confirmed the existence of a “back door” that enabled Alameda to tap into the funds of FTX’s customers. Additionally, SBF’s bail terms have been becoming increasingly strict after several online exchanges with potential witnesses for his trial became known.

