5 Renowned 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 Have Huge Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured last March, has tripled since then.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could offer patient investors some huge returns for 2023 and beyond. While these five stocks are rated Buy and have a ton of Wall Street coverage, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Blink Charging

One Wall Street firm thinks this is a potential parabolic home run. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) owns, operates, manufactures and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally.

The company’s residential and commercial EV charging equipment enables EV drivers to recharge at various location types. The Blink Network is a cloud-based system that operates, maintains and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations and payment processing. It offers property owners, managers, parking companies and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations, and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability and applicable fees.

The company also offers EV charging hardware, software services and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, health care/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations.

H.C. Wainwright’s $50 target price for Blink Charging stock is well above the $19.22 consensus target. The stock traded on Friday at $7.10 a share.



Dish Network

This satellite provider has always been rumored to be a takeover target. Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) provides pay-TV services in the United States. It offers video services under the Dish TV brand, and its programming packages include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels and Latino and international programming packages.