5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Under $10 Are Household Names and Could Explode Higher

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. Nvidia, which has exploded higher on AI semiconductor chips, traded under $10 for years. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured last March, has tripled since then.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2023 and beyond. While these five stocks are rated Buy and have a ton of Wall Street coverage, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

ADT

This top security company is a well-known protector of homes and businesses. ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is the largest residential and second-largest commercial security monitoring company in North America. The company serves over 7 million customers, installing over a million systems per year. Roughly 94% of revenue is generated in the United States, with the remainder from Canada.

Google announced last year that it was buying a 6.6% stake in the home security firm for $450 million in a deal that will allow it to provide service to customers of its Nest home security devices. ADT said that the companies will work to combine Nest products like cameras, thermostats, doorbells and alarm systems with ADT’s installation, service and professional monitoring network.



Last September, insurance giant State Farm bought a 15% stake in the company. Analysts noted at the time that the partnership leveraged ADT’s smart home devices, including flood detection, smoke alarm and home intrusion devices, and related monitoring services to allow State Farm to offer lower homeowner insurance premiums to reflect risk mitigation efforts.

Citigroup’s $9 price target for ADT stock compares with the $9.60 consensus target. Shares traded on Friday at $6.00.