Unusual Put Option Trade in Robinhood Markets Worth $49.97K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:25:29 ET an unusually large $49.97K block of Put contracts in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.03th percentile of all recent large trades made in HOOD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets, Inc.. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 0.85%, a decrease of 33.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.59% to 586,284K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $11.89. The forecasts range from a low of $8.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $1,926MM, an increase of 41.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Fund Management holds 764K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 221K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 36.04% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,764K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 610K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

