Unusual Call Option Trade in Etsy Worth $927.13K

On May 3, 2023 at 12:15:27 ET an unusually large $927.13K block of Call contracts in Etsy (ETSY) was bought, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in ETSY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.30%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 144,737K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $137.21. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 38.33% from its latest reported closing price of $99.19.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is $2,783MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEYX – State Street Equity 500 Index II Portfolio holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Profunds – Profund Vp Internet holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 19.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 161K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 7.02% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 5.27% over the last quarter.

MWMIX – VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 40.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 16.18% over the last quarter.

Etsy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy’s mission is to keep commerce human, and we’re committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

