Unusual Put Option Trade in PayPal Worth $11,044.4K

On May 3, 2023 at 15:45:52 ET an unusually large $11,044.40K block of Put contracts in PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was sold, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 261 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in PYPL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3152 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.50%, a decrease of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 904,968K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is $101.83. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.88% from its latest reported closing price of $72.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is $30,654MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST – LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coastal Investment Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 25.32% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 238.09% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 19.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors holds 72K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 7.17% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

See all PayPal Holdings regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel