Unusual Put Option Trade in United Parcel Service Worth $5,334K

On May 3, 2023 at 14:25:53 ET an unusually large $5,334.00K block of Put contracts in United Parcel Service, Inc. – Class B (UPS) was sold, with a strike price of $265.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UPS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 3458 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service, Inc. – Class B. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.61%, a decrease of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 598,771K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. – Class B is $198.71. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of $177.84.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service, Inc. – Class B is $101,376MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.39.

Momentum Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 1.31% over the last quarter.

HNDRX – Horizon Defined Risk Fund Investor Class holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 1.76% over the last quarter.

We Are One Seven holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Peoples Financial Services holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 64,577.66% over the last quarter.

Veriti Management holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 3.55% over the last quarter.

UPS, one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

