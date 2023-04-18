Unusual Call Option Trade in JPMorgan Chase Worth $522.25K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:45:44 ET an unusually large $522.25K block of Call contracts in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was sold, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in JPM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5059 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 224 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 0.88%, a decrease of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 2,372,917K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.28% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is $157.16. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from its latest reported closing price of $138.73.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is $142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPI – IQ Real Return ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 60.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Maven Securities holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 190.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 53.71% over the last quarter.

East Coast Asset Management, LLC. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST – SA Goldman Sachs Multi-Asset Insights Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

