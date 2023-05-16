Goldman Sachs Maintains Virgin Galactic Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc – (NYSE:SPCE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc – is 4.28. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.83% from its latest reported closing price of 4.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc – is 19MM, an increase of 691.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.13%, an increase of 214.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 102,726K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR – SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 11,299K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 15.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,499K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,871K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 24.47% over the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,546K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 25.98% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,306K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,550K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

See all Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc – regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel