Goldman Sachs Maintains Bright Horizons Family Solutions Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 84.66. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of 83.54.

The projected annual revenue for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is 2,271MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFAM is 0.25%, an increase of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 75,858K shares. The put/call ratio of BFAM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,786K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,542K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 81.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,337K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,977K shares, representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,510K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 84.47% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,053K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFAM by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Background Information

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serve more than 1,300 of the world’s leading organizations. Bright Horizons’ child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage.

