Unusual Put Option Trade in Estee Lauder Worth $9,390.75K

On May 31, 2023 at 14:37:04 ET an unusually large $9,390.75K block of Put contracts in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. – (EL) was sold, with a strike price of $250.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.79th percentile of all recent large trades made in EL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.44%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 236,678K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. – is 253.98. The forecasts range from a low of 210.08 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.34% from its latest reported closing price of 191.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. – is 17,086MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 8,712K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,462K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 6,074K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 12.81% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 5,428K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 10.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,406K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,346K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel