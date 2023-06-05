Unusual Call Option Trade in Norwegian Cruise Line Worth $76.5K

On June 1, 2023 at 13:20:42 ET an unusually large $76.50K block of Call contracts in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was bought, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.91th percentile of all recent large trades made in NCLH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 285,013K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 17.63. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.73% from its latest reported closing price of 14.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 8,677MM, an increase of 41.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 37,891K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,195K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 16.69% over the last quarter.

AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,849K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,237K shares, representing an increase of 53.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 97.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,065K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,777K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 3.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,029K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,845K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel