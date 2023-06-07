SEC Sues US-Based Crypto Exchange Coinbase

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase today.

The lawsuit alleges that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, had never registered with the SEC as a broker, among other charges.

Yesterday, the financial watchdog filed a lawsuit against the largest global exchange, Binance, and its CEO.

Some claim the SEC’s actions as an attack on the entire cryptocurrency industry.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist