SEC Sues US-Based Crypto Exchange Coinbase

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase today.
The lawsuit alleges that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, had never registered with the SEC as a broker, among other charges.
Yesterday, the financial watchdog filed a lawsuit against the largest global exchange, Binance, and its CEO.
Some claim the SEC’s actions as an attack on the entire cryptocurrency industry.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
