Microsoft Adds OpenAI’s GPT-4 Models to Azure Government Services

After launching a commercial version of its Azure OpenAI offering, Microsoft will now add the powerful artificial intelligence (AI) language models behind ChatGPT to its Azure Government cloud computing service, Bloomberg reported . As a result, major US government agencies such as the Defense Department and NASA will gain access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 models.

Microsoft Corp. is set to announce on Wednesday that customers of its Azure Government cloud computing service will now be able to access AI models developed by OpenAI – the prominent AI research lab behind ChatGPT. Although the release will likely not mention specific US government agencies expected to use the technology at its launch, it could include the US Defense Department, the Energy Department, and NASA, as these are federal government customers that use Microsoft’s Azure Government solution, according to Bloomberg.

The move will offer government agencies access to two of OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs), including the latest and most powerful GPT-4, and its predecessor, GPT-3, through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. It is confirmed that the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) – a Defense Department’s branch focusing on collecting and sharing military findings – will run experiments using the GPT models via Microsoft’s new product.

Microsoft’s government customers can use OpenAI’s LLMs for a broad range of tasks, including getting answers to important research questions, generating computer code, and summarizing field reports, said Azure Global CTO William Chappell in the blog post reviewed by Bloomberg. However, while these agencies can use OpenAI’s models through a chat-like interface, they will not gain access to ChatGPT specifically, said the company’s spokesperson.

Microsoft’s Commercial Azure OpenAI Service Seeing Strong Growth

Before focusing on its government clients, Microsoft already launched ChatGPT’s underlying AI models to its commercial customers, with its Azure OpenAI service already seeing robust growth in recent months. According to the tech giant, the service was used by 4,500 customers in May, up from 2,500 in the previous quarter. Clients also included big companies such as Mercedes-Benz Group, Volvo, Ikea, and Shell.

The Redmond, Washington-based company is the largest investor in OpenAI, which became the most popular AI developer months after its chatbot ChatGPT witnessed unprecedented success and growth. This prompted Microsoft to shift its focus from other areas, such as metaverse to AI, and invest billions of dollars in OpenAI.

The tech leader also implemented OpenAI’s language models into its search engine, Bing, which Google overshadowed for decades. The ongoing AI frenzy left many other tech companies racing to launch generative AI services, including Alphabet, China’s Baidu, and Adobe.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist