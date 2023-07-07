Massachusetts named the most interested state in cryptocurrency jobs

New York and New Jersey follow in second and third place, respectively

Kentucky has the least interest in a job in the crypto world

The States That Are The Most Interested In Cryptocurrency Jobs

New research has revealed the top 10 states most interested in cryptocurrency jobs, with Massachusetts taking the top spot.

Experts at cryptogambling.tv analyzed Google data to discover the search volume of multiple terms in each state, including ‘crypto careers’, ‘Web3 internships’, and ‘blockchain jobs’. The search volume of each term was combined for each state to determine the ranking.

Rank State Average Monthly Search Volume Per 100,000 1 Massachusetts 720.93 2 New York 84.85 3 New Jersey 74.93 4 Connecticut 68.60 5 New Hampshire 24.49 6 Texas 16.09 7 Hawaii 10.99 8 Kansas 10.50 9 Maryland 9.19 10 Wyoming 8.89

Massachusetts

Massachusetts places first for the state most interested in cryptocurrency jobs, with an average monthly search volume of 720.93 for every 100,000th person. However, the term ‘top Web3 jobs’ proved the most popular, with a staggering 3585.08 searches for every 100,000th person – and there are many roles within Web3 to choose from, including blockchain developers, full stack developers, and smart contract developers.

New York

New York ranks second in the list, raking 84.85 Google searches on average each month for cryptocurrency jobs per 100,000 people. The financial district of New York City boasts an abundance of cryptocurrency companies offering skyline views from high office floors, as well as plenty of bars for after-work socializing – so it’s an excellent state to work in this sector.

New Jersey

New York’s neighbor, New Jersey, places third in the ranking with 74.93 searches for cryptocurrency jobs on a monthly average for every 100,000th person. New Jersey has plenty of opportunities for citizens wishing to work in cryptocurrency, specifically in Downtown Jersey City’s Exchange Place, which is home to many crypto offices.

Connecticut

Connecticut takes the fourth spot with 68.60 average monthly Google searches for every 100,00th citizen. Like Massachusetts, Connecticut also has a high demand for working within Web3; the state has a total of 15,540 for ‘Web3 careers’ alone, equating to 428.55 for every 100,000th person.

New Hampshire

Fifth in the ranking is New Hampshire, which takes a total of 24.49 Google searches on average each month per 100,000 people. The state is well-equipped when it comes to cryptocurrency after adopting a bill in 2022 that favors digital assets, and it now has the highest number of establishments per capita where this can be used to make payments.

Texas

Texas ranks in sixth place with 4,831 Google searches for cryptocurrency jobs in total, making that 16.09 for every 100,000th person. As the state offers low power costs and tax incentives, Texas is well-suited to crypto mining, which has perhaps influenced crypto enthusiasts to search for careers in this field.

Hawaii

Seventh on the list is Hawaii, receiving an average total of 10.99 Google searches for every 100,000th person. The state is currently running an experiment with 11 companies offering digital currency services, which is set to finish in December 2024. Despite cryptocurrency being less established in Hawaii than other states, the demand for jobs in the field may contribute to the growth of businesses, and there may be a rise in cryptocurrencies in the future.

Kansas

Following closely behind is Kansas in eighth place with 10.50 average monthly Google searches for every 100,000th person. Many businesses in Kansas accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, causing bitcoin trading to be significant within the state’s economy, potentially driving citizens’ interest in crypto and causing a demand for jobs in the field.

Maryland

In ninth place is Maryland, which has a total of 9.19 searches a month on average for every 100,000th person. The most searched term in Maryland was ‘top Web3 jobs’ with ‘crypto jobs’ and ‘blockchain jobs’ following in second and third place, respectively.

Wyoming

Last on the list is Wyoming in tenth place with 8.89 searches per 100,000 people. The state was the first in the country to allow banks to house digital currencies, as well as not taxing citizens on cryptocurrency.

A spokesperson from cryptogambling.tv has commented: “It’s fascinating to see how varied the states in the ranking are in terms of cryptocurrency development, from Hawaii which is in the process of testing the currency out, to New Hampshire which has multiple establishments that accept this as a form of payment.”

“It will be interesting to see if there is a significant increase in the number of crypto companies in these states due to the high demand for jobs in this field.”

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk