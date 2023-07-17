3 Top-Rated Balanced Mutual Funds That Offer Appealing Returns

Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.

Fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.

Below, we share with you three balanced mutual funds, viz. Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund DODBX, Meeder Muirfield Fund FLMFX and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQIZX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund seeks long-term growth capital appreciation along with current income by investing most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities in various proportions. DODBX advisors may also invest a small portion of their net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated equity or debt securities of foreign issuers traded in the United States but not part of the S&P 500 Index.

Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. As of the end of March 2023, DODBX had 81 issues and 2.3% of its net assets invested in Fiserv.

Meeder Muirfield Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks, index-based instruments. FLMFX advisors also invest in domestic and foreign mutual funds, exchange traded funds, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts.

Meeder Muirfield Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.0%. FLMFX has an expense ratio of 1.20% compared with the category average of 1.29%.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing portfolio. PQIZX advisor also chooses to invest in equity and equity-related instruments based on PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. Daniel J. Ivascyn has been one of the fund managers of PQIZX since October 2013.

