3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $1.79 trillion assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund PIPCX, PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAAX and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQICX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of income and growth, while preserving capital. PIPCX invests in a combination of growth stocks and high-quality bonds.

PIMCO StocksPLUS International Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.8%. Marc P. Seidner has been one of the fund managers of PIPCX since February 2021.

PIMCO RAE US Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of stocks of large-cap companies economically tied to the United States. PKAAX sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.5%. PKAAX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing investments consisting of equity and equity-related securities. PQICX advisors choose to invest in stocks using PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. By the end of March 2023, PQICX held 181 issues, with 1.7% of its assets invested in Johnson & Johnson.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

Get Your Free (PQICX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PIPCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PKAAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

This article originally appeared on Zacks