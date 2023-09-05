3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec 31, 2022, GSAM had $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GSPAX, Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund GCVAX and Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund GFCUX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund seeks to attain the best possible income and total return by mainly investing in dividend-paying equity securities of large-cap U.S. companies. GSPAX invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large-cap companies that must be within the parameters of the S&P 500 Index at the time of investment.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. GSPAX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and dividend income. GCVAX invests its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%. As of the end of April 2023, GCVAX held 159 issues, with 4.3% of its assets invested in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equities of small, mid, or large-cap publicly traded securities in the United States. GFCUX can also invest a small portion of its assets in foreign or emerging market securities quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.2%. Steven M. Barry has been one of the fund managers of GFCUX since 2008.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

